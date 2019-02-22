Angola Seeks Cultural Partnership in Marrakesh

Luanda — An Angolan artistic delegation has been participating since Wednesday (20) in the second edition of the African Contemporary Fair in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh to identify potential partners for cultural cooperation.

This year's program provides for a press conference with renowned artists, in which the theme on the transformative power of art in consumer societies will be debated.

The event takes place at the Museum of Contemporary African Art Al Maaden (MACAAL), where the exhibition "Material Insanity" (Material Insanity) will be inaugurated. It will host artists from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, United Kingdom, France, United States of America, among others.

Among other individuals, the Angolan delegation to the event, ending on March 26, comprise the national director of Artistic Training, Paulo Kussy, and the artist António Ole.

The first edition of the African Contemporary Fair took place on February 20 and 25, 2018, in Marrakech.