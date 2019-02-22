South Africa: Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner Condemns Violent Protests At Bushbuckridge

press release

Media Statement Mpumalanga Cape Media Centre

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, hereby condemns acts of destruction and violent protests that unfolded at the Bushbuckridge Municipal Offices, in Dwarsloop on Tuesday, 19 February 2019.

The condemnation by the Provincial Commissioner comes after seven government vehicles and a truck were set alight, whilst two police vehicles as well as the office windows were shattered. The destruction of the property follows incidents of violent protest that were carried out by sections of the community from the nearby Motibidi Village, near Dwarsloop. The vehicles, belonged to two government departments and the truck, which was also burnt not far from the municipal offices, belonged to a private company.

The Provincial Commissioner has since activated the 72 Hour Activation Plan to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. General Zuma further cautioned members of the community that whilst it is everyone's right to demonstrate or protest, such actions must be undertaken within the provisions and prescriptions of the law. Any person who embarks on violent protest that leads to the destruction of property and infrastructure as well as injury to other persons, will be dealt with harshly, in accordance with the law.

"These and other violent incidents like the one that took place at Breyten, near Carolina yesterday, wherein protesters stoned passing vehicles, in the process damaging a police vehicle and injuring a Police Officer, needs to be condemned in the strongest possible terms," said General Zuma.

General Zuma made an earnest appeal to all law-abiding citizens to volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators and also assist in the investigation of both matters to please contact Detective Sergeant Nyiko Maluleke at 076 171 7733 for the Dwarsloop incident and Detective Constable Lucky Thusi at 082 660 0809 for the Breyten incident. People should also feel free to contact the SAPS Crime Line 08600 10111, where a person can report anonymously.