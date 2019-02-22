21 February 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Gordhan's Strong Letter to Magashule Prompts ANC's Reversal and Humiliating Apology

Photo: ANC Caucus North West Legislature/Facebook
The ANC statement on Facebook.
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

There was yet another sloppy spillover of infighting in the governing party as the ANC, chasing the ghosts nobody else could see, slammed minister Pravin Gordhan and NEC member Senzo Mchunu for a supposed attack on black professionals - and then backed down in a humiliation a short while later. Someone should tell these factions the elections are around the corner.

The ANC has apologised to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the party's head of organising, Senzo Mchunu, for slamming them for supposedly slamming black professionals. The statement came on Thursday night, following an angry letter by Gordhan to ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule.

It took the ANC a whole 24 hours to do the complete about-turn. On Wednesday night the party posted a statement supposedly written by acting spokespeople Zizi Kodwa and Dakota Legoete, but much of it was drowned out by the aftermath of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget speech.

It was such an unusual attack on the party's own that it had the feel of fake news - and some ANC members say they first saw it as such when it landed in their WhatsApp inboxes.

The statement referred to a supposed attack on black professionals as...

