Malawi: DPP Cadets of Terror Leave MCP Supporter for Dead At Abida Mia Rally

A horde of identified governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rough necks in the lower shire district of Nsanje on Thursday unleashed its venom on main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporter, Andraide Chisomba, for his sin of trying to attend his party's rally in Nsanje Central.

Chisomba was reportedly walking towards Chilumba School ground where Abida Mia, wife to MCP vice president Sidik Mia, was holding a rally--and met his fate near Nyamithuthu Bridge.

Nchiza Msampha, a local in the area who witnessed the scene, said four DPP cadets savagery manhandled Chinsomba before they uprooted and burnt MCP flags.

Msampha identified the cadets as Patrick Gumakhani also known as 'Ankolo', Davie Mphanje, Gerald Kanyoza and a female, Dorika Gabriel.

He said Chisomba was left in a bad state.

"We took him home and we are waiting to get some transport so we can rush him to hospital," he said.

Rumours are rife that purported attacks aimed at halting Mia's rally did not see the light of the day as daring diehards in favour of MCP parliamentary candidate for the constituency Kafandikhale Mandevana.

Mandevana was being unveiled by Mia at the said rally.

DPP pertetrated violence emanates from the October 2017 by-elections when MCP's Lawrence Sitolo carried the day.

At the time, DPP cadets were ferried from Blantyre for the sheer purpose of uprooting MCP flags and harassing its supporters.

Meanwhile, Abida Mia called on the MCP supporters to exercise restraint.

"We should not retaliate. They are provoking us but we will hit them with the ballot," she said.

She accused DPP of creating insecurity in the country and that people should be living in fear.

"There is hope in MCP against the despair of DPP," she said.

She also condemned the continued killings of persons with albinism.

"Since 2014 when DPP came to power there have been increased killings of persons with albinism. We have heard the careless statements from government ministers on this matter. People now know something is fishy on this syndicate but MCP will bust the biggie behind this when we win the elections," she said.

"MCP president Lazarus Chakwera will pin down the biggie," she said.

Mia pledged to support persons with albinism in Nsanje by providing them safe shelter, saying she will bankroll their new safe home until MCP gets to power when they government of Chakwera will ensure total safety for them.

