Rwanda: UNMISS Chief General Frank Kamanzi Visits Rwandan Peacekeepers in Juba

The Force Commander of the UN Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Lt. Gen. Frank Mushyo Kamanzi, on Wednesday visited Rwandan peacekeepers in the capital Juba, where they have been serving for the last one year.

Kamanzi, who is also a member of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), visited the RDF Mechanised Infantry Unit code-named 63 Mech InfBn, who will soon wind up their one-year tour of duty with UNMISS and will be replaced by fresh troops from Rwanda.

The visit was mainly intended to thank the Rwandan peacekeepers for their remarkable contribution in South Sudan.

According to a statement, he also appreciated the extra task of the RDF unit, being their first deployment, for having established their Base Camp from scratch and turning it into a decent working environment for their compatriots who will replace them.

Located at Durupi Camp on the outskirts of Juba, the 920-strong RDF 63 Mechanized Infantry Battalion was for the first time deployed early 2018 as part of the newly established Regional Protection Force (RPF).

On August 12, 2016, the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2304 (2016) authorising the deployment of a Regional Protection Force (RPF) in support of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan to provide a secure environment in and around Juba.

RDF maintains three infantry battalions and 1 aviation unit under UNMISS with a total strength of 2,793. Other peacekeeping missions supported by RDF are those in Sudan (UNAMID) and the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).