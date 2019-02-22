Uganda: Mityana Municipality MP Zaake Arrested

Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake has been arrested.

He was arrested on Thursday and detained at the Central Police Station in Kampala.

According to the Director of Criminal Investigations, Ms Grace Akullo, Mr Zaake jumped a police bond which was granted to him last year, after being charged with treason and unlawful escape from police custody.

"We have arrested Zaake. He jumped police bond all this time. We are taking him to Arua Court, then Gulu [court]," Ms Akullo said on Thursday.

Ms Zaake and and Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobo Wine, were among the 33 suspects arrested in Arua on allegations of stoning President Yoweri Museveni's convoy on August 13, during the Arua Municipality by-election campaigns.

The suspects were tortured during in detention.

Mr Kyagulanyi and Mr Zaake were advised to seek specialised treatment abroad.

However, the two were blocked from leaving the country and subsequently arrested at Entebbe Airport.

They were taken to Kiruddu Hospital and placed under the guard of Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence.

Mr Kyagulanyi was later cleared by the medical board and police to travel to the US for treatment but Mr Zaake wasn't cleared.

Mr Zaake was later cleared to travel abroad for medical attention.