Malawi: No Medical Certificate, No Exam Marking Beginning 2019 - Maneb

Teachers who will be deemed medically unfit by health practitioners should forget participating in the process of marking examinations administered by the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB), according to the Board.

In a statement seen by Nyasa Times, the Board has pointed out that most teachers it hires for the marking exercise are not up to it based on their health conditions.

MANEB administer, among others, the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) and the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

Technically, qualified teachers in various schools in the country apply to take part in the exercises.

According to MANEB's statement signed by executive director, Gerald Chiunda, sometimes the health conditions of the markers "compromises" the output of the result.

It said it would effect the mandatory fitness certificates beginning this year.

But education commentator and executive director of Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC), Benedito Kondowe, said MANEB's demand was "unnecessary."

He said: "The same teachers being asked to produce the certificates are the ones who are delivering on the ground. I know the reason MANEB is doing this is because there is a lot of abscondment amongst teachers when they begin the marking process. But there should be a better way to deal with it."

Kondowe suggested that when teachers begin the marking process they should not excuse themselves on premise of sickness without proof of a certified medical report.

"That is the better way out rather than demanding for a medical report even before the actual marking process. I am sure most teachers would be around for the exercise considering the process involved in obtaining a report," said Kondowe.

A teacher in Mzuzu, Mzoma Chirwa, also told Zodiak Radio that he was surprised that MANEB was demanding for the medical certificates when they "successfully teach" without them in the schools.