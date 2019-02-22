Uganda: Ndyaguma Aims to Keep Lead At Tusker Golf Series

Kampala — As the events peel away, Paul Ndyaguma grows more in confidence that he can win the overall prize at the inaugural Tusker Malt Golf Series.

With five legs down, Ndyaguma is enjoying the view at the peak of the leaderboard after amassing 192 points.

"I believe I am still finding my feet in the game," Ndyaguma told Daily Monitor in a recent interview. "There are much better players behind me, only God knows how I am leading them!"

He joined golf two years ago through his former workmate Anthony Agaba and now wants to peel away when the Series resumes at the Lake Victoria Serena course in Kigo on Saturday.

"I played very consistent golf in 2018 while improving daily," he said.

Last month, he tallied 36 points at the Palm Valley course in Kakungulu.

"I don't play that regularly even with my nature of work, I find myself playing many tournaments where I have to first put in a shift at office and tee off in the last group, but been very consistent in results," offered the Transport and Transit Manager at Bollore Logistics.

He keeps his eyes on the top prize - a lucrative trip to the Pattaya Islands, Thailand.

"They saved the most challenging rounds for the last, didn't they?" he said. "I plan to have at least a couple of practice rounds at the Serena Kigo, where a player goes equipped mainly with a bucket of balls due to water and other hazards. The last round at UGC is anyone's game really," he added.

Other sponsors of the Golf series are CBA Bank, Shell Vivo Energy, Ethiopain Airlines, Kenya Ports Authority, Let's Go Travel, Serena Hotels and Pepsi.

Tusker malt golf series

Amateur standings

1 Paul Ndyaguma 192 points

2 Collins Balafu 180

3 Geofrey Orach 171

T4 Michael Monne 140

T4 George Kituku 140

6 Denis Asaba 136

T7 Francis Kyegariikye 128

T7 Peter Kisembo 128

T7 Sam Kacungira 128

10 Mutyaba Katende 125