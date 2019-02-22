Nigeria/Seychelles: Afcon Qualifier - Musa Will Be Available for Clash Against Seychelles

Super Eagles assistant captain, Ahmed Musa will be available for next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles and international friendly with Egypt.

The Al-Nassr winger has not featured for the Saudi Arabian Professional Football League team since January 3 due to a serious thigh injury, which raised doubts over his participation in the national team's matches.

The latest update from Al-Nassr is that Musa has resumed full training with the German preparing his squad list for the first two fixtures of 2019.

About a month ago, the former Leicester City star was granted compassionate leave and traveled to Nigeria following the death of his beloved mother.

The 26-year-old has not featured for Al-Nassr in their last eight games across all competitions, most recently against AGMG Olmaliq in the AFC Champions League.

Musa will be given a runout in Al-Nassr's next game against Al Feiha on February 23, exactly one month before the Super Eagles clash with Seychelles.