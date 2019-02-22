Zimbabwe: Dabengwa Recovering in SA After Surgery

Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa, who last year underwent surgery in South Africa is still recovering in the neighbouring country, party officials have confirmed.

Dabengwa has not been seen in public since November last year when he was rushed to South Africa for specialist treatment over an undisclosed ailment.

Party spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa confirmed in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Thursday that the former Home Affairs minister is recuperating at an undisclosed base in the neighbouring country.

"He (Dabengwa) is now fine. He is now out of hospital and in good spirits. We expect him to resume his presidential duties any time from now," said Maphosa.

When pressed on the nature of the party president's ailment, Maphosa declined to comment saying it would be inappropriate.

"What I can tell you is that president Dabengwa is now fit to resume his duties," he said.

Zapu national chairperson Isaac Mabuka is the acting president in Dabengwa's absence.

Several high ranking Zanu PF politicians including former president Robert Mugabe and successor Emmerson Mnangagwa have been shunning the country's hospitals, preferring to seek medical attention outside the country.

Most of the country's public hospitals are struggling with chronic shortages of doctors, equipment breakdowns and lack of essential drugs.