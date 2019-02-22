Malawi: Trip Jay Embarks On 'Push' to Spread the Gospel

Blantyre based Hip-hop gospel musician, Trip Jay has embarked on a rare movement dubbed 'PUSH', in a mission to spread the word of God to the masses in the country.

Launched In 2017, the movement has seen the emergence of 'PUSH Concert' which aims at providing a platform to gospel musicians and pastors to preach the word of God, a venture which he says is fast growing since being unveiled last year.

Trip Jay real name Jim Khangamwa said in an interview that, PUSH movement intends to motivate people to have passion in understanding the gospel and draw them closer to God.

"I thought it wise to introduce my movement in order to inspire people to grow in Christ and never to give up on God despite difficult situations they may be going through," Trip Jay said.

Trip Jay, who appeared in the music limelight in the year 2012 and released his first mixtape titled 'Burden to a Blessing' in 2013 said his mission intends to win more souls to Jesus Christ especially the youth.

"It is my wish to see many people particularly youth turning to be successful believers in position of Christ's power, because with Christ at the centre things will always be better," he said.

Since emerging on the music scene, the artist has constantly releasing single tracks including 'Ndiina yake' whose video went on to be number 1 on MBC TV Makwelero chart, and still enjoying massive on local television.

In 2016, the artist released an Extended Play (EP) project titled 'Ndagwa Muchikondi Naye' which he featured American based musician Jay Stranger.

A year later, Trip Jay released the audio and video for the song titled 'Bwenzi', which the artist says is one of his best rap conceptualized music, with powerful real life message depicting the love of Jesus Christ.

In 2018, the musician released a another single titled 31, a song which talks about hope to someone who is passing through hard times a celebration to people for people whom God has blessed.

In January This year, the artist released a single titled 'God is Good' which glorifies God for the good things he does in peoples life.

The artist has also a cloth-line whereby he is producing various fashion outfits including; T-Shirts, Long Sleeves, Hoodies and Caps just to mention a few all in the brand name of PUSH.