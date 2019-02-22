Malawi: Police Search At Utm Official's House Yield Nothing - Suspected of Buying Voters' Certificates in Mangochi

Malawi Police in Mangochi District on Thursday pounced on one of the UTM Party presidential campaign member Al-Haj Ben Kambulire on allegations that he is buying voters' certificates.

Mangochi Police Station Spokesperson Inspector Roderick Maida confirmed the development but refused to explain more, referring the matter to National police spokesperson James Kadadzera who he said will be in apposition to answer after investigations.

But in an interview, Kambulire, who is also a well-known businessperson in the district confirmed to this reporter on the development, saying police searched at his office and has found nothing.

"Yes I can confirm that today 21st February 2019 while I was at home I received a phone call from police summoning me to get them at my office. When I arrived there, I found police who showed me a search warrant to search my house on suspicion that I was keeping voters' certificates," he explained

Kambulire said he allowed them to go ahead with the searching but the police did not find anything.

"Although they did not find anything, the police advised me to accompany them to their station where they took me a caution statement before they freed me," he pointed out.

Asked if he was indeed collecting voters' certificates from the people Kabulire admitted, saying he wanted to verify if the people were indeed eligible voters as others want to benefit while they do not have voters' certificates.

"I was just checking if the people indeed registered. After checking I was giving them back their certificates. But what I have seen is that this thing is borne of out jealousy because people were not expecting that UTM can have massive support in Mangochi," he said while boasting to market party presiddntial candidate Saulos Chilima and UTM.

Kambulire's case comes at a time when the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) shadow parliamentarian, Shadrec Namalomba and councillors for Mangochi South West Constituency are embroiled in similar allegations, which police, say they are doing investigating.