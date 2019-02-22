Malawi: Miner Killed At Jalawe Coal Mine in Rumphi

A 37-year-old miner has dies in an accident at a coal mine in Rumphi , police have confirmed .

The deceased died after being hit by a heavy stone at Jalawe Coal Mine.

Police have identified the deceased as Kennedy Msiska of Lukhoti Village in the area of Traditional Authority Njikula in the same district.

The incident took place on February 21 2019.

Rumphi Police Public Relations Officer Constable Tupeliwe Kabwilo said on the fateful day, the deceased who was working as a driller at the Coal Mine reported for duties and in the course of duties, he was hit by a big stone that fell on him down from the mine.

"After receiving the report we visited the scene and took the deceased to Rumphi District Hospital where death was confirmed," said Kabwilo.

According to Kabwilo, postmortem conducted at Rumphi District Hospital revealed that the death was caused due to internal bleeding and no foul play was suspected.

A recent study commissioned by the Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) revealed that a number of environmental and social problems have emerged in some parts of the country as a result of illegal gold mining activities taking place in the area.

Among other worries to the communities where mining is taking place are tunnels and big holes that have been created posing a threat to lives of people.

Therevhas been an outcry that the coal mining workers also work without protective gears while in their line of duty.