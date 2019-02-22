Namibian Men Off to Great Start

Namibia's senior men's team got off to a great start at the South African Interprovincial Indoor Hockey Championships in Pietermaritzburg with three big victories in their opening three matches.

On Wednesday evening they beat Eastern Gauteng 6-2 and followed that up with an 8-2 victory against Eastern Province on Thursday morning, and a 4-1 win against Mpumalanga on Thursday evening.

Eastern Gauteng initially provided stiff opposition as Namibia held a narrow 3-2 lead at the half time break, but Namibia upped the tempo in the second half to run out comfortable 6-2 victors.

Brynn Cleak scored a hat-trick, while Liam Hermanus, Cody van der Merwe and Fagan Hansen scored one goal each.

Eastern Gauteng's goals were scored by Kyle Cameron and Bradley Nunn.

On Thursday morning Namibia thrashed EP 8-2 after leading 6-1 at halftime.

EP managed to hold Namibia for the first quarter, but two goals in three minutes by Liam Hermanus and Dylan Finch put Namibia 2-0 ahead.

In a frenetic second quarter, Namibia added four more goals to one by EP to go into a 6-1 lead at the half time break.

EP provided stiffer opposition in the second half with Namibia adding just two more goals, before Namibia eased to an 8-2 victory.

For Namibia, Brynn Cleak, Liam Hermanus and Cody van der Merwe scored two goals each, while Dylan Finch and Ernest Jacobs scored a goal each.

Dos Mazan scored a late consolation goal for EP.

On Thursday evening, Namibia beat Mpumalanga 4-1 after leading 2-1 at halftime. Liam Hermanus scored a brace and Dylan Finch and Ernest Jacobs one goal each for Namibia.

Namibia are now second on the log in Pool B on nine points, the same as log leaders KZN Inland, who have a slightly better goal difference.

Southern Gauteng are on six points, Eastern Province on three and Mpumalanga and Eastern Gauteng on zero points.

Namibia's Brynn Cleak and Liam Hermanus are joint top goal scorers with six other players on five goals each.

The Namibian Women's Invitational team recorded its first victory in the Women's B section when they beat KZN Inland 5-1, after leading 1-0 on Thursday morning.

Tara Myburgh scored a brace for Namibia and Jerrica Bartlett, Zaan Marie Niemand and Kaela Schimming one goal each.

On Thursday night Namibia thrashed Eastern Gauteng 9-1 after leading 6-1 at halftime.

Tara Myburgh scored a hat-trick for Namibia and Sunelle Ludwig a brace, while Kaela Schimming, Zan Marie Niemand, Cele Wessels and Dania Meyer one goal each.