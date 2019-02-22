Zimbabwe: Matsika Burial On Today

ZIMBABWE Under-23 team manager Kisdo Matsika, who died in Gweru on Wednesday, will be buried at a local cemetery this morning.

He died after a short illness, robbing the country of one of its most passionate players in the development of junior football.

Family representative, Solomon Matsika, outlined the burial arrangements of the former Gweru United superstar.

"His body is at Nyaradzo funeral parlour here in Gweru, and will be coming home late today (yesterday).

"Burial will be done tomorrow (today) at Destiny Memorial Park at 11am but as per our culture, in the morning at 8am we will conduct a service before taking him to his final resting place," said Matsika.

Matsika was working closely with the national Under-23 head coach Tonderayi Ndiraya ahead of their game next month. "It is a sad loss, we were looking forward to working together in the Under-23 set-up but such is life, and may his soul rest in eternal peace.

"I was trying to get hold of him recently but was failing to get in touch and was really worried, only to hear that he has passed on, it is quite painful," said Ndiraya.