Namibia: South Africa Pip Namibia At Cana Champs

South Africa narrowly pipped Namibia to the overall title at the Cana Zone 4 Championships which concluded on Wednesday.

South Africa won with a total of 82 medals and 36 gold, while Namibia came second with a total of 88 and 28 gold medals.

Namibia also won 31 silver medals compared to South Africa's 25, and 29 bronze medals compared to South Africa's 21.

Mauritius finished third overall with 49 medals in total (15 gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze).

On the final day of the championships, Namibia won a total of six gold, five silver and five bronze medals.

Jose Canjulo was once again Namibia's top performer, winning a gold, silver and a bronze medal.

Competing in the boys 13-14 year age group, he won gold in the 100m freestyle in 57,46 seconds, finishing just ahead of Leshen Pillay of South Africa (57,69) and Cory Werrett of Zimbabwe (59,42).

Canjulo won silver in the 200m butterfly in 2:23,56, with Victor Yong of Mauritius winning in 2:19,83, while he won bronze in the 200m individual medley in 2:23,50, finishing behind Kian Keylock of South Africa (2:20,47) and compatriot Mikah Burger (2:23,49).

Ronan Wantenaar won gold in the Men's 17 and over 200m individual medley in a time of 2:12,75, finishing well ahead of Mathieu Bachmann of Seychelles (2:18,54) and James Freeman of Botswana (2:19,04).

Zune Weber won gold in the women's 17 and over 100m freestyle in 1:02,31, finishing just ahead of Tessa Hen Cheung of Mauritius (1:02,37), while Avice Meya of Uganda came third in 1:05,31.

Heleni Stergiadis dominated the women's 15-16 year 200m butterfly, winning in a time of 2:30,12, while Riva Karia of Kenya came second in 2:44,71 and Celia Glover of Mauritius third in 3:00,65.

Corne le Roux won gold in the men's 15-16 year 200m butterfly in a time of 2:13,83, with Salvador Gordo of Angola second in 2:17,68 and Jivall Bodlall of South Africa third in 2:19,78.

Namibia's sixth gold medal came in the boys 14 and under 200m freestyle relay in a time of 1:48,23, with South Africa second in 1:52,30 and Mozambique third in 1:52,75. The Namibian team consisted of Canjulo, Quinn Ellis, Christopher de Jager and Mikah Burger.

Ellis won a silver and a bronze medal, while Namibia's other silver medallists were Ariana Naukosho, Oliver Durandt and Mikah Burger.

Namibia's other bronze medallists were Martin Oosthuizen, Vicky Botha and the girls 14 and under 200m freestyle relay team.

Three Namibian swimmers excelled to receive the ludorum trophies for the best overall performances in their age groups.

Canjulo won the men 13-14 age group category; Heleni Stergiadis won the women's 15-16 category, and Ronan Wantenaar won the men's 17-24 category.

The other ludorum winners were Dhemba Vhenekai of Zimbabwe (women 12 and under), Ivan Hart of Kenya (Men 12 and under), Lise Coetsee of South Africa (women 13-14), Cameron Casali of South Africa (men 15-16) and Lia Ana Lima of Angola (women 17-24).

Meanwhile, the Bank Windhoek National Long Course Swimming Championships will be held at the Olympia Swimming Pool this weekend.

The championships started on Thursday and will continue daily till Sunday.

Some of the clubs that have confirmed their participation are Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club, Dolphins Swimming Club, Namibia Swimming Academy, Marlins Swimming Club, Swakopmund Flippers Swimming Club and Oranjemund Sand Sharks Swimming Club.