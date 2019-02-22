Malawi: New Egyptian Ambassador for Increased Trade and Investment With Malawi - Presents Credential Letters

The new Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi, Hassam Ahmed Shawky presented his letters of credence to President Peter Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace on Thursday with a pledge to promote and increase trade and investment between the two countries.

Ambassador Shawky succeeds Maher al Adawy whose left Malawi at the end of his tenure last year.

Speaking to journalists after presenting his credentials to President Mutharika, the new Ambassador said his mission in Malawi is to enhance and take to a whole new level, the diplomatic relationship between Malawi and Egypt which dates back to 1964.

He said among other things the Egyptian government has devised a number of plans in the areas of trade and investments, agriculture and capacity building among other programmes.

"We are on the way of establishing a new Egyptian-Malawian Investment and Trade Council that is going to promote trade and investment between our two nations.

'We are also going to devise a new development programme which includes capacity building courses and having Egyptian experts coming here in Malawi which is completely tailored for the developmental needs of Malawi," said Shawky.

He further said Egypt will continue with the various programmes already underway in the country which include establishing the Egyptian Agriculture model farm and training of Malawian youths in commerce and digital economy.

Apart from Ambasador Shawky, five other diplomats also presented their credentials to President Mutharika on Thursday.

They include High Commissioner Michael Gerrard Burrel of the New Zealand, Ambassador OumarouMaiga of Burkina Faso, Ambassador Radek Rubes of the Czech Republic, Ambassador Niculin Jager of the Swiss Confederation Republic and Ambassador George Marcantonatos of Greece.