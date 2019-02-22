Namibia: La Cock to Captain Namibia U19

Divan la Cock will captain Namibia when they host the u19 World Cup qualifiers in Windhoek from 15 to 24 March.

Cricket Namibia on Wednesday announced the Namibian team for the tournament where Namibia will come up against Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Sierra Leone and Nigeria.

Vicot van der Watt is the vice captain, while Dee Thakur is the coach, Gareth Cloete the assistant coach and Lauritz Haccou the manager.

Cricket Namibia CEO, Peter Forster said the Namibian team is ready and will give their all for the coming event to ensure that it is a memorable one.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to host the qualifiers. This is a big step forward for us to be more recognised and invited to participate in bigger events by the ICC. The qualifiers will be an opportunity to celebrate the time and energy our players have devoted to cricket," he added.

Meanwhile the winner of the qualifiers will advance for 2020 ICC u19 World Cup to be held in South Africa.

Following is Namibia's squad:

Henry Brink, Renier Bosman, Dian Neethling, Diwan Engelbrecht, Divan La Coack, Mathew de Gouveia, Ramon Wilmot, Victor van der Watt, Jan Izak de Villiers, Erich Wittmann, Eric Wilson, Mauritius Ngupita, Etienne Beukes, Mell Theunissen. The reserves are Altus Opperman and JC Balt.