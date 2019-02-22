Nigeria: Ogoni Clean Up - Govt Engages UNEP As Remediation Continues

The Federal Government has re-engaged the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) to provide technical support to the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP)and ensure the project is executed in line with the UNEP recommendation.

Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Mr.Marvin Dekil, stated this during a press conference in Port Harcourt.

His words:"The Federal Government has re-engaged UNEP for the next year to work with HYPREP in all aspects of the project, while also providing technical support in communication and project management.

"They are going to carry out high-level training and I can assure you that the Federal Government's commitment to the Ogoni clean-up is unwavering. We are soliciting the support of the youths, women and the entire community leadership to ensure the project is successful."

Commenting on the development, the leader of the UNEP team, Mike Cowing, said the re-engagement of the UNEP team for the Ogoni clean-up further gives the assurance and the commitment of the federal government that the 2011 UNEP Report must be implemented professionally.

Cowing noted that the team was on a one-week mission to carry out Training Needs Assessment, TNA, for both technical and non-technical staff adding that the UNEP team will deploy professionals to the project.

He disclosed that UNEP will set up an office in Port Harcourt immediately after the general election.

Led by the Project Coordinator, the team paid a courtesy visit on His Royal Highness, Chief Bebe Okpabi, the Paramount Ruler of Ogale Community, Eleme Local Government Area and His Royal Majesty, King Godwin N.K. Gininwa, the Genemene of Tai.

In a commendation message to the federal government, Gininwa promised to ensure that Ogoniland remained peaceful all through the period of the clean-up and beyond.

He said: "On our part, we assure you of peace and harmony throughout the clean-up and please ensure that HYPREP carries out your report to the letter."