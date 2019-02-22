Zimbabwe: FC Platinum Survey Wreckage

After comprehensively failing their first test in the Caf Champions League Group stage, FC Platinum will go back to redraw their plans as they look forward to the 2018-19 edition that begins this August.

With two more matches still to come for the platinum miners in Group B against Orlando Pirates (away) and Esperance Tunis at home, their interest is already over in this edition, having collected just one point and, more tellingly, having failed to score a single goal while conceding five.

It was a brutal reality check for Norman Mapeza and his men with the former Warriors captain insisting that this was only a learning experience which they were looking to enjoy.

Mapeza said after the latest defeat to Horoya on Tuesday evening that they will be looking to win the last two matches, to try and salvage a bit of pride.

FC Platinum chairman Evans Mthombeni hinted that there could be some changes coming up ahead of the next edition of the competition, although they have not yet sat down to assess their limitations in this disastrous campaign.

"We still have two more games to play before we conclude this campaign so we will not rush to summarise and evaluate this journey," he said.

"It has not been easy for us and the team because of a number of reasons and once we play the last game in March, focus will be on planning for the next campaign in August as well as the local league. Like we have stressed since the beginning of this journey, that it is a learning curve, it's clear that there are a lot of things to learn, that is we need to improve from logistics up to administration. Most importantly, we will have to deliberate on technical issues to do with the players and everyone as we target to improve our team to be more competitive when it comes to playing teams from other countries. Some of the issues have to do with our mother association, ZIFA, but we will only be able to deliberate on these areas as soon as we play our last game of this campaign," Mthombeni.

That FC Platinum failed to score a single goal in their inquest will focus the spotlight on the quality of players that they had, especially in the forward positions.

Despite bringing in Lameck Nhamo, Mapeza did not seem to trust the former Triangle, striker preferring Mkhokheli Dube and later Charles Sibanda whom he barely fielded in the local league last term.

Mthombeni subtly hinted that the technical team itself is likely to faces questions over the team's failures.

Having drawn their first match against Orlando Pirates at home, there was every hope that FC Platinum would be competitive in this competition, but they were never challenging to anyone that they played, after, losing 2-0 to holders Esperance before home - and - away defeats to Horoya of Guinea.