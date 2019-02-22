Zimbabwe: Dabengwa Ill in SA

Opposition Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa is hospitalised in South Africa where he is receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Party spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa told the Zimbabwe Independent from the neighbouring country yesterday that the former Zipra intelligence supremo is expected to undergo an operation soon.

"We are here with Dr Dabengwa. He has been in South Africa for some time now. He is recovering from an ailment that I will, however, not be able to disclose for now," Maphosa said.

He added that Dabengwa's surgical operation had to be deferred from January owing to complications.

"There was a bit of complication around the operation and the doctors advised that the operation that he (Dabengwa) was supposed to undergo in January be deferred to another date they will advise at a later stage," Maphosa added.

"He is much better now. We await more advice from doctors.

"Once he is certified as okay, he will come back home and take over from where he left."

Dabengwa has indicated he wants to step down from active politics and leadership of his party next year.

Last year President Emmerson Mnangagwa sent a number of emissaries to Dabengwa to coax him to rejoin the Zanu PF.

He, however, refused to rejoin Zanu PF although he did not rule out serving in government.