South Africa: Mzimvubu Project to Improve Water Supply, Create Jobs

Water supply in the Eastern Cape is set to improve with the launch of the Mzimvubu Water Project's advanced infrastructure.

The R113 million advanced infrastructure project in Esiqhungqwini village in Tsolo will also contribute to job creation in the rural area.

This infrastructure will allow easy access to the dam site and water treatment works, the Department of Water and Sanitation said on Thursday.

The project was unveiled by Minister Gugile Nkwinti, who also used the opportunity to introduce the construction unit and plant hire to the community.

The construction of the advanced infrastructure will take about nine months to complete.

The Department of Water and Sanitation will use its internal construction unit to build the access roads and the entire project.

The department said it will only outsource the required skills that are not available within the department, only when needed.

Nkwinti appealed to engineering students to come and learn technical skills during the construction of the project.

He also appealed to community development workers to work with the project oversight committee in identifying people with skills in various fields, who can be hired as sub-contracting where possible.