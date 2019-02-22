21 February 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Agreement Signed Between Khartoum Agricultural Minister and Palestine Agency for International Cooperation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation of Khartoum State, Eng. Al-Tahir Al-Tayeb, and Palestine Ambassador, Dr. Samir Abdul-Gabar, Thursday discussed way of strengtheing agricultural partnership with the Palestinian Agency for International Cooperation.

The Minister affirmed the capabilities of Khartoum state in agriculture and livestock sector.

He reviewed the plan of the state in developing and producing horticultural crops for export,ation adding that the ministry aims to indiginize the potato seeds and find abroad markets for the agricultural production.

The ambassador has appreciated the Sudanese stances for supporting Palestinian cause, indicating that the Palestinian community in Khartoum finding all support.

Sudan

New Bilateral Talks Between U.S. Delegation, Sudan

A senior US delegation headed by the special assistant to the president and senior advisor to Africa at the National… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.