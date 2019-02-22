Sudan: Agreement Signed Between Khartoum Agricultural Minister and Palestine Agency for International Cooperation

Khartoum — The Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation of Khartoum State, Eng. Al-Tahir Al-Tayeb, and Palestine Ambassador, Dr. Samir Abdul-Gabar, Thursday discussed way of strengtheing agricultural partnership with the Palestinian Agency for International Cooperation.

The Minister affirmed the capabilities of Khartoum state in agriculture and livestock sector.

He reviewed the plan of the state in developing and producing horticultural crops for export,ation adding that the ministry aims to indiginize the potato seeds and find abroad markets for the agricultural production.

The ambassador has appreciated the Sudanese stances for supporting Palestinian cause, indicating that the Palestinian community in Khartoum finding all support.