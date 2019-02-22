Nigeria: 10 Things President Buhari Said in His National Broadcast

President Muhammadu Buhari addressed Nigerians on Friday morning ahead of the rescheduled general elections in the country.

Nigerians will be voting for a new president as well as their representatives in the Senate and House of Representatives tomorrow.

Here are the key points of the President's broadcast:

1. Democracy is far from the easiest thing to achieve and maintain.

2. Democracy requires "a combination of patience, tolerance, compassion, diligence, wisdom and hope", the traits which exist in Nigerians.

3. No "worldly hand" can deter Nigeria from continuing its democracy.

4. Nigerians were commended for their patience and peaceful conduct so far during this electoral season and especially during this intervening week following the postponement of the February 16 elections.

5. INEC must realise the profound and weighty duty that rests upon it to conduct free, fair and transparent elections.

6. Nigerians must cast aside doubt and have faith that INEC will rise to the occasion.

7. Nigerians with voting cards were asked to exercise their democratic rights tomorrow.

8. All who are able, must vote "so that we may better perfect this democracy and continue to build the greater nation we seek."

9. Nigerians should not be afraid of rumours of violence and unrest. "Our security agencies have worked diligently to ensure that adequate security measures are in place."

11. International and domestic monitors and observers are assured of their safety and freedom of movement needed to perform their important functions.