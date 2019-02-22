Botswana: Consistency, Passion Pays Off for Ditiro

Kanye — Botswana General Certificate in Secondary Education (BGCSE) results have stirred mixed reactions across the country, with some analysts suggesting the education system is getting weaker.

The results saw parents and children going through a series of emotions with others pondering about the seemingly bleak future.

However in Diatleng ward in Kanye, 18-year old Ditiro Tshwene is weighing options for his next move following his impressive performance.

Though he was only two points shy from attaining his set goal of 48 points, Ditiro came about as a true example of hard work, determination and consistency.

"He has always been an excelling pupil right from his primary school days at Makaba primary to Ntebogang JSS where he obtained A. During prize giving ceremonies he always brought something home," his mother, Ms Kentsenao Tshwene said.

It was clear that from the first day he entered the gates of Seepapitso two years ago that he was focused.

Little did he know that he would meet two equally minded classmates Katlego Motsatsing and Kago Mathiba, who also scored 47 and 46 points respectively?.

The duo were to become both his competitors and study partners, the results of which saw the school producing four pupils with 46 points and above.

Together with his partners, Ditiro would come earlier than other pupils so that they could study before classes begin.

They also had an opportunity to be motivated by their Biology and class teacher.

Even outside the school premises, the soft-spoken Ditiro was your typical bookworm, keeping away from harmful friendships and dedicating time to his studies.

His mother applauded him for balancing his school work and the house chores.

Even though Ditiro said he was not entirely impressed with the B grades he got for Mathematics and Additional Mathematics, he was glad that he qualified for his favourite course, Engineering.

"All I want is to apply for an Engineering course at the Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST), but I am yet to decide which type of engineering," he explained.

His dream as the fourth child of eight was to be successful so that he could help his parents raise his younger siblings.

He was also the star of the family since he was the first to qualify for university, something that put a smile on his mother's face.

"We intend to support him the best way we can, but I cannot influence his choices. He is also in talks with somebody who wants to find him sponsorship in South Korea, so whatever he decides we shall support his choice".

Source : BOPA