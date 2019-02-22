Namibia: 16 Players Selected for Upcoming U19 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers - Squad Eyes World Cup 2020 Spot

Cricket Namibia this week announced the 16 young players that will participate in the Under 19 World Cup Qualifiers Division 1 set for 15 to 24 March in Windhoek.

Namibia will host to Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and matches will be played at Wanderers, the WAP fields and Trustco United

The winning country is set to qualify for the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup to be held in South Africa.

Cricket Namibia told the Economist that the broader squad was identified in 2018 and has been competing in a variety of preparatory matches in the Castle Lite Premier League this season as well as other practice sessions and camps. The final squad has been selected and was announced to the media this week.

Divan la Cock will play the role of captain while Victor van der Watt will be second in charge.

Asked by the Economist, which team among the five visitors is likely be a threat, Cricket Namibia said, the ICC does not have official rankings for U19 teams at this stage so direct comparisons are not possible.

"We expect Uganda and Kenya to be our main opposition but we will be treating all teams as potential threats," they added.

Meanwhile Cricket Namibia said in terms of preparations, the association is ready to host the nations.

"Namibia is blessed to have all of the facilities for hosting this type of international events from hotels, medical services and transportation companies through to international standard turf pitches. We have hosted similar events in the past and are confident of our ability to do so again," the added

The full squad is as follows: Brink Henry, Bosman Renier, Neethling Dian, Engelbrecht Diwan, La Cock Divan, De Gouveia Matthew, Wilmot Ramon, Van der Watt Victor, De Villiers Jan-Izak, Wittmann Erich, Willson Eric, Ngupita Mauritius, Beukes Etienne, Theunissen Mell. Reserves: Opperman Altus and Balt JC.

The team is coached by Dee Thakur and assisted by Gareth Cloete as well as the manager Lauritz Haccou.