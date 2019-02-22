South Africa: Police Search-and-Rescue Dog Helps Find Body of Missing Woman

Tyson, a search-and-rescue dog with the SAPS K9 unit was instrumental in helping to find the body of a woman who was reported missing on Monday.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 42-year old woman whose body was discovered in a shallow grave near the R511 in Pretoria West on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said that Limpopo and Gauteng police, in collabooration with Tracker, were able to confirm that a partially burnt Mercedes-Benz, found by officers in Jane Furse, belonged to the deceased who was from Edenvale.

"Sergeant Reinier Henning of Pretoria K9 on Tuesday employed the services of search-and-rescue dog Tyson, who reacted positively to a spot in the veld and, after some digging, the police found a travel suitcase," Peters said in a statement.

"Further 'investigation' by Tyson led to another positive reaction to the suitcase in which the body of the deceased was found."

Peters added that a post-mortem would be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

"A motive is yet to be determined, while police are at this stage appealing for information from the public towards establishing the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, and towards the apprehension of the perpetrator(s) of this crime."

