South Africa: Mcbride Says Politics Behind Bid to Get Him Out of IPID

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride believes that Police Minister Bheki Cele's decision to not extend his term for another five years is political and that putting an acting head in his place will be bad for ongoing investigations into powerful people.

"The citizens of our country are rightly alarmed and concerned about the level of corruption that is plaguing our country," said McBride in his motivation to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police for why his term should be extended for another five years.

"This concern will be exacerbated should this committee take an unjustified decision on the renewal of my appointment - particularly if the committee places reliance on submissions from the minister that are based on refuted or withdrawn allegations, and that are informed by political motive."

Cele wrote to McBride recently to tell him that his five-year term will end on February 28, and will not be extended.

McBride believes that Cele does not have the power to do this, and that it falls to the committee to decide.

IPID's job is to investigate police officers accused of crimes - from rape to shootings, poor service and corruption within the police's ranks.

Increase in referrals for prosecution

McBride stated in his submission that since he took over, at least 10 police generals are being investigated by IPID in 25 separate investigations.

Cases of alleged corruption to the value of millions of rands are being probed, in spite of IPID sometimes being stonewalled by some police who classify documents when IPID needs them for an investigation, he said.

The successes he noted during his term include eight police officers being put on trial in connection with the Marikana shooting of 2012 and a decrease in cases of rape allegations against police officers since IPID made this a priority crime.

Referrals for prosecution or disciplinary hearings have risen significantly since the beginning of his tenure and the contract management process has been tightened up.

The submission seen by News24, and its details, could be made public when the committee sits to discuss the matter.

McBride submitted that that there is a request to the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate a complaint of misconduct against him does not mean that he is guilty.

He said this also makes Cele's submission that there is prima facie evidence of misconduct against him untrue.

He noted that Cele's move comes as he prepares to testify at the Zondo commission into state capture and invited the committee to ask the commission for a copy of his submissions there.

"It is evident that the state of corruption in our country is severe, and that the current political climate is unique.

"Based on my record, the committee - and the public at large - can have confidence that, under my leadership, IPID would remain an effective, independent and fearless oversight and investigative body."

Source: News24