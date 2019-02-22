South Africa: This Was the Most-Streamed Song By South Africans This Summer

Johannesburg — The most streamed track by South African audiences over the recent summer holiday season was Sunflower by Post Malone featuring Swae Lee. The track is taken from the new Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse movie soundtrack.

In the lead up to the 2018/19 South African Summer, Spotify asked fans to reveal the songs and artists that would be topping their summer playlists.

Offering suggestions based on global trends and the streaming favourites of the local audience, Spotify predicted that artists like Drake, with the past success of popular tracks God's Plan and In My Feelings, or Nasty C, the most streamed local artist by South African audiences at November 2018, would make it onto the list. Fan responses showed they were loving local tracks and artists, with suggestions for summer playlist hits including the likes of Nadia Nakai, Cassper Nyovest and Major League DJs.

Spotify can now reveal the most streamed artists and songs by South African audiences between November 2018 and January 2019.

According to streaming data, Drake has been knocked off the top spot with singer, songwriter Khalid taking the crown as the most streamed artist by South African audiences over the summer period. However Drake wasn't too far behind, taking second place with XXXTentacion making it into the third spot. The most streamed local artists by South Africans included Black Coffee, Nasty C and Mlindo the Vocalist.

South Africans remained consistent in their listening patterns as many of last year's top streamed artists remained on the list and the songs that gained traction towards the end of the year surged up the list. New on the list were Ariana Grande, which may be attributed to the release of her new album, electro-pop singer Halsey and Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee. EDM-pop duo The Chainsmokers made it onto the list at number 15 as fans anticipate their appearance at Ultra South Africa coming up in March.

The top streamed song over the period went to Post Malone ft Swae Lee with Sunflower, followed by Halsey's Without Me.

On the most streamed local artists tracks list - AKA's Fela In Versace continued to remain popular and was joined by Lady Zamar's Collide, Mlindo The Volcalist's AmaBlesser (featuring DJ Maphorisa) and Black Coffee's Drive (featuring David Guetta).

See the full list of the most streamed artists and tracks below. To enjoy the tracks that proved popular over the South African Summer, head over to Spotify.

The top 10 artists most streamed by South African audiences this summer:

1. Khalid

2. Drake

3. XXXTentacion

4. Post Malone

5. Ariana Grande

6. Eminem

7. Imagine Dragons

8. Halsey

9. David Guetta

10. Swae Lee

The top 10 local artists most streamed by South African audiences this summer:

1. Black Coffee

2. Nasty C

3. Mlindo The Vocalist

4. Snotkop

5. Sjava

6. GoldFish

7. AKA

8. Fokofpolisiekar

9. Lady Zamar

10. Jeremy Loops

The top 10 tracks most streamed by South African audiences this summer:

1. Sunflower (Spiderman Soundtrack) - Post Malone ft. Swae Lee

2. Without Me - Halsey

3. Happier - Marshmellow ft. Bastille

4. Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

5. Eastside - Benny Blanco ft. Halsey, Khalid

6. Better - Khalid

7. Youngblood - 5 Seconds of Summer

8. In My Mind - Dynoro ft. Gigi D'Agostino

9. Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

10. Drive - Black Coffee ft. David Guetta

