South Africa: SARS Swoops On Bosasa

A team of South African Revenue Service officials arrived at Bosasa's head office shortly after noon on Friday to execute a search and seizure warrant.

News24 was present when a convoy of unmarked cars entered the premises.

It is understood that the taxman's newly established Illicit Economy Unit obtained a warrant earlier on Friday.

At this stage it is not clear what the SARS officials are looking for.

A SARS spokesperson said that operations such as this one were confidential.

Earlier on Friday, duly appointed liquidator Cloete Murray held a meeting with staff to inform them of the way forward.

According to union officials who attended the meeting, staff have been paid their February salaries and have been guaranteed salaries at the end of March.

The Bosasa group was placed under voluntary liquidation on Monday by its board of directors, which is now officially dissolved.

Staff could be seen leaving the head office in groups, some saying they would not return to work as instructed by Murray until they were given a guarantee that there would be no retrenchments.

