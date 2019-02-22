Ghana: Response Working Group On Climate Change Re-Activated

press release

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has re-activated its Response Measures Working Group and Technical Session on Climate Change to guide and conduct pertinent issues relating to the implementation of relevant policy issues, which are of relevance to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

It is to integrate policy responses that can help address the inter-linkages to secure co-benefits, whilst minimising tradeoffs in the implementation of the country's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which is a flagship of the Paris Agreement.

The Committee members are from the Energy Commission, Ghana Employers Association, Trades Union Congress, SSNIT, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection as well as the District Assemblies.

The objective of the committee is to help the country advance its National Determined Contributions by 2020.

Opening it, the Executive Director in Charge of Technical issues of EPA, Mr. Ebenezer Ampah-Sampon, said Ghana must take climate change issues seriously since they go a long way to improve the country's economy.

"For Ghana to achieve this, it is important to involve experts in climate change, and strong institutions in the public sector," he said.

The Public Relations Director of EPA, Angelina Ama Tutuwa Mensah, explained that the committee would discuss methods and procedures that would enable Ghana to implement its NDCs to benefit all sectors.

She explained that employment would suffer most, since climate change impact on low carbon economy leading to some job losses and so there would be the need to retrain and build capacities of people to move along the transition.

Source: ISD (Michelle Fafa Agbenorto)