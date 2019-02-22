Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Initiates Dialogue On Vigilantism

Photo: @Newmont_Ghana/Twitter

President of Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (file photo).

press release

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has added his voice to calls for political parties in the country to disband vigilante groups associated with them.

In his third State of the Nation Address to Parliament yesterday, the President said he had instructed the leadership of his party, the New Patriotic Party, to invite the leadership of the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for a meeting on vigilantism.

Making reference to the by-election violence in Chereponi, Talensi, Atiwa, he said Ghanaians had experienced too much violence in by-elections and that some people still have their physical and emotional scars to show for it.

"I have asked the leadership of the NPP to extend an invitation to the leadership of the NDC for such a meeting on vigilantism, he said. "The security services of the country will be on standby to assist this meeting. If voluntary disbandment by the parties is not feasible, then I will initiate legislation on the matter.

"Vigorous debate and the exchange of ideas should be the true basis of political dialogue and competition in our country, not the activities of party vigilante groups.

"What was tolerated over the years cannot and must not be accepted anymore. We must not take our peace and security for granted--- not for a moment. Our children and grandchildren will not forgive us if we were to compromise our peace and stability. I will not permit that to occur under my watch," the President noted.

Source: ISD (Abu Mubarik)