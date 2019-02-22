Ghana: Government Will Make Farming Attractive to the Youth - Tain DCE

press release

Tain District Chief Executive, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, has reiterated government's commitment to providing incentives to individuals and groups interested in commercial farming to improve yield.

She said agriculture as a scientific business would require professionals who would use modern methods and policies to ensure high productivity.

The DCE gave the assurance during a visit to the farm of two young graduates at Badu Tainso, a farming community in the district, to assure them of her support and to also wish them well in their new business as part of her initiative to make agriculture attractive to the youth in the district.

She said the government would provide the youth with necessary logistical and technical support to ensure food security in the country. In this vein, the DCE admonished the two graduates to continue to be role models to the unemployed graduates seeking white-color jobs.

She said agriculture, given its major role in the economy, had the potential to provide solutions to the current problems of youth unemployment and it could also provide the youth a viable way to harvest success and grow a sustainable future.

Ms. Dwommoh said agriculture should not be left only to the aged and the uneducated but energetic youth and professionals should also venture into it with improved technology to ensure high productivity.

She mentioned Planting For Food and Jobs (PFJ), Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) and District Chamber of Agriculture Commerce and Technology (DCACT) as measures put in place by the government to encourage youth into agriculture which they should take advantage of it.

Mr. Asare Nelson, one of the farmers said when weighing career choices, many young people tend to shy away from agriculture due to conventional beliefs that agriculture means an archaic lifestyle and a future with limited opportunities for the youth but he had come to realize that agriculture is more effective than the other sectors in reducing poverty since it provides the youth with a viable way to harvest success and a sustainable future.

According to him, agriculture is lucrative as any other business and urged the youth to venture into farming and not keep searching for non-existing white color jobs.

Source: ISD (Alex Yeboah)