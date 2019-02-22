Ghana: Deputy ER Minister Inspects Flagship Projects in New Juaben

press release

The Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Samuel Nuertey Ayettey, has visited the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly to have first-hand information of how the government's flagship programmes are faring.

The occasion also gave him the opportunity to know the challenges in the implementation of government policies in order and to report back to the government.

Answering questions from the Deputy Minister on how the Free SHS policy was being implemented and monitored within the Municipality, New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive, Isaac Appaw-Gyasi, said the Assembly had instituted a monitoring team to visit some schools within the Municipality and report back to management.

From their findings, the MCE said most of the schools lacked school chairs, desks, and other infrastructure. Based on these, the Assembly is in the process of providing 1000 classroom chairs and desks which would help ease the pressure and boost their academic work.

On the One District, One Factory, Mr. Appaw-Gyasi explained that an investor had made a proposal to build a furniture and garments factory at the timber market area, therefore they are working on it.

The Nations Builders Corp Coordinator, Michael Kwadwo Adarkwa, mentioned that the Municipality had engaged 1,870 trainees. He also said that 782 trainees were yet to be placed.

Responding, Mr. Nuertey Ayertey charged the management of the Assembly to expedite action to make government programmes and policies come to fruition. He said the government would not condone with anyone who tries to delay the smooth implementation of any government projects.

Source: ISD (Collins Aikins Akuffo & Mavis Owusu Darkoa)