Liberia: President Weah Makes More Appointments in Government

The President, His Excellency George Manneh Weah has made more appointments in Government affecting the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Gender, Children & Social Protection.

Those appointed include the following:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Mr. Andrew W. Kronyahn---Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Liberia to Italy.

Ministry of Gender, Children & Social Protection

Mr. Hassan Karneh--Deputy Minister for Research, Policy & Planning

Mr. Roosevelt Klafleh--Assistant Minister for Research, Policy & Planning

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable.