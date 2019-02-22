Liberia: President Weah Makes More Appointments in Government

The President, His Excellency George Manneh Weah has made more appointments in Government affecting the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Gender, Children & Social Protection.
Those appointed include the following:
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Mr. Andrew W. Kronyahn---Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Liberia to Italy.
Ministry of Gender, Children & Social Protection
Mr. Hassan Karneh--Deputy Minister for Research, Policy & Planning
Mr. Roosevelt Klafleh--Assistant Minister for Research, Policy & Planning
The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable.