Ghana: Newly Created Achiase District Inaugurated

The newly created Achiase District Assembly has been inaugurated at Achiase, the district capital. It was carved out of the Birim South District as one of the six newly created Municipal and District Assemblies in the country.

The government in November 2018, laid before Parliament a Legislative Instrument (L.I) for the creation of new districts to accelerate the decentralization policy.

It was also among other things to address the articulations from the public to tally the number of Constituencies with the districts. With the creation of the Achiase District, the Eastern region now has 33 constituencies matching with the 33 Municipal and District Assemblies.

Inaugurating the district on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Eric Kwakye Darfour, reiterated the government's determination to ensure the successful execution of the overall development of the area.

He said that the current agenda is for growth and prosperity for the benefit of all citizens asserting that, this can only be achieved if governance trickled down to the people.

Mr. Darfour, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nkawkaw, said that the Assemblies are the local areas for the government's rural and urban development agenda.

"I am expecting all of us to fully embrace this bold step to make our MMDCES directly elected by the people for greater efficiency, accountability, democracy, and development," he said.

The Regional Minister urged all stakeholders to make the decentralisation work, by minimising agitations surrounding siting of district capitals, the election of Presiding Members, appointment of government nominees and Chief Executives and the provision of critical facilities in parts of communities.

The Akyem Swedru Circuit Court Judge, Mr. Alex Oworae swore in 16 newly elected Assembly members and six government appointees into office after administering the Oaths of Allegiance and Office.

The Birim South District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Richmond Amponsah, who doubles as the Acting Chief Executive for the newly created Achiase District, praised the chiefs and the citizens for their role in the creation of the district.

He noted that the overall development of the district as well as revenue generation rested on the effectiveness of the Assembly members and urged them to formulate pragmatic and meaningful programmes to increase the revenue challenges in the district.

The Paramount Chief of the area, Daasebre Gyenin Kantan II, appealed to his sub-chiefs and the Assembly Members to use their respective backgrounds to contribute effectively to the transformation of the newly created district.

Daasebre Gyenin Kanta assured that the traditional council is ever ready to release land for development projects of the Assembly.

The chief disclosed that the Achiase Senior High School is currently facing infrastructure challenges and appealed to the government to support the school particularly with the construction of a science resource center to make the study of subject easy.

Source: ISD (Emmanuel Yaw Acheampong)