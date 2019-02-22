Liberia: President Weah Departs for State Visit to Israel

His Excellency, Dr. George Manneh Weah, at the head of a high-level government delegation, departs the country today Friday, February 22, 2019 for four-day official visit to the State of Israel.

The visit is in honor of an invitation extended him by the Government and people of Israel.

While in Israel, President Weah will hold discussions with Israel's President and Prime Minister Mr. Reuven Rivlin and Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu respectively, focusing on the creation of investment opportunities in agriculture, health, security and energy sectors by Israelis financiers.

His Excellency Dr. Weah will also participate in a traditional and cultural "Tree Planting" ceremony, an historic event for every visiting President or Head of State.

Those accompanying President Weah include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Gbehzohngar Findley, Minister of National Defense, Hon. Daniel Ziankahn, Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Mogana Flomo, and Minister of Lands, Mines & Energy, Hon. Gesler Murray.

Others are Minister of Health, Hon. Whilhelmina Jallah, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Hon. Samuel Tweah, Minister of Information, Hon. Len Eugene Nagbe, the Head of the National Investment Commission, Hon. Molewuleh Gray and Monrovia City Mayor, Hon. Jefferson Koijee.

While the Liberian Leader is away, Hon. Nathaniel F. McGill, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs will chair the affairs of the Cabinet in close consultation with the Vice President, Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor and via telephone conversation with the President.