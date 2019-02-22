Tanzania: NEMC Gives Thumbs Up to Uranium Plan

Dar es Salaam — The National Environment Management Council (Nemc) yesterday applauded the launch of a pilot project, which seeks to ensure researches are carried out before starting mining uranium in Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia and Namibia.

Opening a one-day meeting of environment stakeholders and experts in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the NEMC director general, Dr Samuel Gwamaka, described the project as a very welcome development in the four nations' efforts to explore and mine safely uranium. "We welcome this pertinent pilot project. Pre-mining expert studies will tell us whether or not we should invest in mining and processing uranium. Such researches are necessary to protect the people and environment because uranium can be very harmful to creatures and environment if mishandled or carelessly used," he told experts.

He said if the four nations will agree on fundamental issues, they will benefit enormously because, he said, uranium contributes significantly to power generation.

Key issues include safety of the mineral in mining, processing and transportation.

Experts examined mining laws in the four countries, with particular focus on strategic minerals like uranium.

The pilot project is sponsored by the European Union (EU) and similar expert meetings are held in each of the four countries. Earlier, the Dean of School of Environmental Sciences and Technology of the University of Dodoma, Dr Meserecordias Lema said the workshop was meant to keep the participants abreast of new developments.

"Since the four countries working towards to have similar law guiding the uranium," Dr Lema said, noting that each country was conducting

its similar workshop so as to have common understanding.

Delegates to yesterday's meeting were drawn from the University of Dodoma, University of Dar es Salaam, NEMC ,Ministry of Minerals and

other institutions embark on mining and environmental issues .

Dodoma University will coordinate collection of information that will provide answers to intriguing questions relating to whether or not

Tanzania and other nations should go ahead with uranium mining and processing projects.