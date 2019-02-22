Tanzania: Ministry Embarks On Study Guidelinesfor Forests, Bees

Morogoro — The government through the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has started preparing the national study guidelines on forests and bees so to help identify studies conducted by different researchers in the country's sector.

The aim of identifying the studies is to ensure that every researcher follows the guideline and their research permits renewed, the procedure of handing in a script, merits of researchers (local and foreign), the procedure of handing in reports during and after conducting research and the procedure of paying research fees.

The Director for Forestry and Beekeeping Division at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Ezekiel Mwakalugwa made the comments on Thursday during a meeting of stakeholders to discuss the guideline on carrying out researches on forests and bees. The meeting is being held in Morogoro Region.

Mwakalugwa said after the ministry had realized that there were studies by institutions, varsities and different stakeholders that did not follow procedures it saw it necessary there should be a special procedure of guiding those studies so that the government could obtain statistics, know how much money was obtained from researches and where such studies were conducted.

"At the end of the day the aim is to get correct reports that will help the government to make decisions on policies, laws and regulations. We are not supposed to conduct researches just for that, but we are supposed carry out studies to empower the government to make decisions," said Dr Mwakalugwa

He further said that Tanzania Forestry Research Institute (Tafori) was the one given the responsibility of coordinating all researches and that currently it was administering the preparation of the guideline by a task force selected by the responsible minister and the acquiring of views from different stakeholders of forests and bees.

Speaking in the meeting, Tafori Director General DrRevocatusMushumbushi said since there was no guideline for a long time studies were being conducted without any procedure to be followed and that anyone could conduct research anywhere without giving reports, something that led to lack if statistics and the government's earnings.