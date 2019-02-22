Tanzania: Azam FC, Simba Meet in Crucial League Match

Dar es Salaam — Mainland Tanzania big guns, Azam FC and Simba SC meet today at the National Stadium in the ongoing Premier League from 4pm.

The match is expected to be a thrilling one as the two teams need victory to improve their chances in the league standing.

Azam FC are placed second with 50 points from 24 matches while Simba are at the third place after collecting 42 points from 17 matches.

The Ice Cream makers are needed to restore their winning note following the recent 1-1 draw against Coastal Union at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga. Before that Azam FC lost 2-0 to Tanzania Prisons at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

The team's head coach, Hans Van der Pluijm claims to have rectified mistakes that made the team record unimpressive results in the league which has so far gained pace.

Pluijm told The Citizen that his all players are in high spirits and ready to face Simba's challenges in the encounter. He said there was no single injury in the team and the other good news is that their holding midfielder, Frank Domayo, has resumed training. He said Simba are a strong team and have prepared to win the encounter and continue to chance the silverware. Azam will depend on their strikers, Donald Ngoma, Obrey Chirwa and Danny Lyanga.

"It will be tough and challenging one, we hope to do our best and restore our winning note. We have trained well and we will select the cream of our players ahead of the encounter," said Pluijm.

Simba SC head coach, Patrick Aussems also was optimistic about doing the best in the encounter. Aussems said they are defending champions and their target is to make sure the trophy remains at Msimbazi Street.

"We do not underrate Azam and any other team in the league. We are weighting equally all teams and our main target is to win the match and continue to reduce the gap of points with other teams," said Aussems.

He said they played well in their previous matches against African Lyon and their rivals, Young Africans and he expects similar results in the encounter against Azam FC. The team will be under their strikers, Emmanuel Okwi, Meddie Kagere and John Bocco who played for Azam FC before joining Simba.

"I have committed players and expect to deliver the same results in tomorrow's (today) encounter. We are taking the encounter seriously, we know we are facing an uphill task," said Aussems.