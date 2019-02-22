Tanzania: Oxfam to Empower Women to Boost Economic Development

OXFAM in Tanzania has reaffirmed its commitment to continue empowering women, as the Non-Governmental Organisation insisted that it understands the role played by women in economic development.

The organisation's Country Director, Francis Odokorach said here during a twoday 'Animators Summit' that Oxfam partners with local organisations to empower community animators through digital tools to participate in addressing issues that are most relevant to development in their communities.

"We continue to thank the government for believing in us even though we may sometimes ask difficult questions to those in leadership, but at the bottom of all these is a firm commitment to the rights and voices of the people, especially women," said the Oxfam Country Director.

Oxfam in Tanzania in collaboration with Oxfam-Solidarite (Belgium) designed and implemented a project titled 'Enabling Improved Governance and Accountability in Tanzania through Digital Technology', in collaboration with Tanzanian civil society organisations.

The project seeks to address the current deficit as provided by project proposal, in community driven governance reform, and to link these efforts to policy change and strengthened accountability at national level.

The project builds on Oxfam's flagship governance programme Chukua Hatua ("Take Action"), bringing in innovative use of digital technology. According to Mr Odokorach, digital technology is an enabler of solutions to development and human rights challenges, if implemented in the right manner.

The two-day Animators Summit in Dodoma was held under the theme 'The role of digital technology in community development'; where over 150 participants took time to assess the achievements recorded from the project.

According to Oxfam Communications Manager, Kisuma Mapunda, the summit aimed at bringing together organisations and communities to share their experiences in working with digital technology to access information and address development challenges in their communities.