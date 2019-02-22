Tanzania: Climate Change Critical - Envoy

French companies have stressed the importance of galvanizing the fight against climate change and urban pollution, in the wake of rising use of fossil energies.

Implementing a 'low carbon' strategy is now compulsory and is deemed to be considerably beneficial.

Different strategies between countries and civil societies are devoting more attention to the sector as intergovernmental roadmaps appear and renewable energies are spreading to the benefit of technology improvements for exploiting and distributing fuel products.

Speaking during the French Energy Day workshop in Dar es Salaam yesterday, French Ambassador Frederic Clavier said the Paris Agreement signed in 2015 stands for a clear success as most countries had firmly agreed to reduce carbonic gas (CO2) in order to limit temperature increases until year 2100 to less than 2 to 1.2 degrees Celsius if possible.

"I am happy that Tanzania ratified the agreement in April 2016 and confirmed its willingness to meet the target," he said, adding:

"We know the big emitters responsible for the climate change and we know countries that are not responsible but will be the first victims of this phenomenon mostly located in Africa and South-East Asia."

Efforts are now set on research and development in finding alternative technologies to critical metals like cobalt and lithium which are very polluting as well as improving the recycling circles, he noted. "Within this context, we must speed up the deployment of renewable energies such as windmills, geothermal and solar energy plants and favour natural gas, the less polluting fossil energy," asserted Ambassador Clavier.

He explained that natural gas should replace coal progressively and will play a key role in the activating phase of energetic transition.

This will support quick electricity production and will offer energy for housing, heating and cooking. "In this respect Tanzania is well gifted with comfortable reserves," he commented.

He added that France was supportive of the target set to make Tanzania an industrial country and a middle income country by 2025, in respect of which the energy sector plays a very active role.

"Our intention is to work in a very confident environment with the Tanzania authorities in gas and oil sectors. We do have good projects which are implemented with an eye set to having greener and environment friendly companies," he remarked, adding:

" Tanzania is a great platform in the future with many prospective investment areas as it has the capacity to feed the needs of the Tanzanian population as well as exporting outside.

"This is a prime time to invest in Tanzania as there are 40 French companies already operating in the country and several have shown interest to invest in the near future in different sectors including banking, energy, agriculture and pharmaceuticals," he further remarked.

There are numerous French companies that have invested in the country in various sectors, including oil and gas and some companies also conduct researches, and some are making enormous contributions to the nation's energy projects, commented the Director of Policy and Planning in the Ministry of Energy, Mr Haji Janabi.

The Director of Power Corner, Mr Mpembe Ngwisa, explained that with the government's assistance, the company had been able to distribute mini grid renewable energy to ten villages, with 1800 connected customers in Mtwara, Lindi, Ruvuma, Tabora, Kigoma and Arusha regions.

"We light villages in areas that the national grid has not reached or will not reach for three and more years, as the government wants everyone to access electricity as it is now a basic requirement," he asserted, adding:

"Going with the industrialisation goal, we have been able to assist villagers in their productive use needs like carpenters, first stage of processing food crops, storing honey as well as installed electricity in schools and hospitals."

A customer pays 27000/- shillings for the wiring and electricity installations, as the company was asked to set pricing per Tanesco standards while eying villagers purchasing ability, he elaborated.

The project estimates that with government cooperation by 2021 it will have reached 30 villages with over 8000 connected customers.