Angola's Motor Sports Federation a Step to Become Fia's Member

Luanda — The Angolan Motor Sports Federation (FADM) is close to becoming an observer member of the Federation Internationale de L?Automobile (FIA) and The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM), taking into account the work it has performed for the promotion and development of this sport.

Angola has requested to join these world organizations in December 2018 during the holding of the congress in Sochi, Russia.

The Angolan institution has fulfilled the requisites to join those world institutions, so it has huge chances of being integrated in the next FIA's general assembly in December, in France, said the Angolan official.