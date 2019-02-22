22 February 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola's Motor Sports Federation a Step to Become Fia's Member

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan Motor Sports Federation (FADM) is close to becoming an observer member of the Federation Internationale de L?Automobile (FIA) and The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM), taking into account the work it has performed for the promotion and development of this sport.

Angola has requested to join these world organizations in December 2018 during the holding of the congress in Sochi, Russia.

The Angolan institution has fulfilled the requisites to join those world institutions, so it has huge chances of being integrated in the next FIA's general assembly in December, in France, said the Angolan official.

Angola

More Than 600 Corruption Cases At Attorney General's Office

At least 604 cases, involving mostly public managers and political actors, suspected of corruption and embezzlement, are… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.