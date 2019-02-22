Sudan's Bashir Declares State of Emergency, Dissolves Government As Protests Mount

Photo: SNA

President Omar al-Bashir

President Omar al-Bashir has declared a one-year state of emergency and dissolved government in Sudan. He is facing the most sustained challenge to his 30 year rule with repeated protests in recent weeks.

"I announce imposing a state of emergency across the country for one year," Bashir said in a televised address to the nation. "I announce dissolving the government at the federal level and at the provincial levels."

The 75-year-old authoritarian president also called on parliament to postpone constitutional amendments that would have allowed him to run for another term in 2020.

Anti-government protests have been raging in the capital Khartoum and other cities for weeks calling on Bashir to step down after more than 30 years in power.

The demonstrations began as protest against rising prices but have since morphed into the most sustained challenge to his rule.

Activists claim that nearly 60 people have been killed in clashes with security forces since the protests erupted two months ago. The government puts the death toll at 32.

To stamp out the protests, the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) have launched a major crackdown, arresting hundreds of protesters, opposition leaders, activists and journalists.

Bashir, an Islamist and former army officer, seized power in a coup in 1989. He has remained resistent to stepping down, saying that change can only come through elections.

He is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and genocide committed during the conflict in Darfur.

