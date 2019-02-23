Nigeria: Trauma Accounts for 40 Percent Death Amongst Young People Globally - Minister

Minister of state Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has said that in low and middle-income countries, LMICs, trauma accounts for 40 per cent of deaths among young people in the globe.

In his address at the Launch of Emergency Management Committee in Abuja, the minister noted that the current global epidemic of road traffic injuries have resulted to 1.25 million deaths in LMICs.

Ehanire also said that trauma-related deaths occur in Africa, adding that it was a neglected source of death and disability that causes more than all deaths due to HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis.

According to him, there are more permanent disabilities annually, which has made these injuries the 8th leading cause of mortality and sixteen leading cause of years lived with disability.

He said to meet the growing problems, much needs to be done in terms of road safety, injury prevention, facility-based care and long term rehabilitation.

"Africa Union Continental Plan Action for African Decade of Disabilities (2010-2019) recognises and identifies health, rehabilitation and accessibility in the intervention strategies for managing impairment."

Osagie, however, stressed that with the launch of Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, road safety is receiving increased international attention, and is included as new agenda.

Earlier, national focal person, Dr. Sydney Ibeanusi said that the project was service driven, which was part of vision of the federal government to provide healthcare to its citizens.

Ibeanusi who doubles as country director also explained that anybody that has medical condition should receive quality medical treatment and to be accessible, and affordable as enshrine in universal health coverage.

"This is part of what the federal government has done by launching healthcare provision system, such as special emergency coverage. No fewer than 70 per cent cases in hospital are emergencies," he added.