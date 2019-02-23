South Africa: Trevor Noah's Reaction to Jussie Smollett's 'Misbehaviour' Is Golden

Photo: OfficialTrevorNoah

Trevor Noah's debut on the Daily Show.

American actor, Jussie Smollett has been in the news for a rather long time now and it is not for the right reasons.

Many people - especially celebrities - had given him their support until the whole story turned around and they now poke fun at the "Empire" actor's alleged attempt to fake a hate crime, reportedly because he was not satisfied with his salary.

Trevor Noah asked on "The Daily Show": "This dude may have faked a hate crime just to get a raise?"

"What's the logic there? You get your ass beaten and then you go to your boss and go, 'Hey, I need another million dollars, I need to buy some band-aids?' What was the thinking? That's not a good way to get a raise, people."

In his usual manner, Noah went on to give out ideas on how he should have gone about it.

"I mean call me old-fashioned, but whatever happened to just going into your boss' office and blackmailing him with nudes?" Noah asked.

"This is such a petty reason to pull off such a major crime. Imagine if we found out the reason Tupac faked his own death was to get out of a Blockbuster late fee."

"They're saying he paid his accomplices with a check," Noah continued after a reel showed news clips detailing the many incriminating pieces of evidence the police have reportedly found. "What, did he also write 'fake hate crime' in the memo? Even amateurs know, if you commit a crime, you go all cash people!"

"You've never seen a movie where the bad guys are like, 'I need you to get rid of someone for me. Now who do I make this check out to?'"

What video below:

Meanwhile, Smollett has been removed from the final Season 5 episodes of "Empire" in the wake of his arrest.

"The events of the past few weeks have been incredibly emotional for all of us," said series executives Lee Daniels, Danny Strong, Brett Mahoney, Brian Grazer, Sanaa Hamri, Francie Calfo, and Dennis Hammer in a statement released Friday.

"Jussie has been an important member of our "Empire" family for the past five years and we care about him deeply. While these allegations are very disturbing, we are placing our trust in the legal system as the process plays out. We are also aware of the effects of this process on the cast and crew members who work on our show and to avoid further disruption on set, we have decided to remove the role of 'Jamal' from the final two episodes of the season."

Fox had previously issued multiple statements in support of Smollett, referring to him as a "consummate professional" during his time on "Empire." That was upturned following his arrest, with the network saying they were "evaluating the situation" and "considering their options."