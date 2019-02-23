Malawi: U.S. Ready to Offer Asylum to Malawi People With Albinism

One of Malawi largest development partner, the United States of America (USA), has said it is "ready" to offer to persons with albinism--who have been subjected to immeasurable inhumane attack--asylum on condition that they follow UN procedures.

The US government's announcement comes few days after Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) president, Overstone Kondowe, announced they would seek asylum since they felt they were no longer safe in the country.

But Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi dismissed the asylum calls, saying the situation had not yet reached a crisis level.

However, speaking Friday, US Embassy in Malawi head of public affairs, Douglas Johnson, said his country was a "free country" and was "ready to give refugee status" to persons with albinism in the country so they can live in the America

Johnson said the only requirement was that they follow "procedures" as prescribed by the United High Comissioner Refugees (UNHCR).

Parliamentary Committee on Social Welfare chairperson, Alex Major, has since welcomed the development saying they would offer support to persons with albinism should they need any in the process of asylum seeking.

These people are not safe, and we will offer our support should they need it to go elsewhere," said Major.

Apam president Overstone Kondowe said Malawi needs to accept that security and investigative measures have failed to bring tangible solutions to this national crisis.

Since November 2014, the number of reported crimes against people with albinism in Malawi has risen to 152 cases, including 25 murders and more than 10 people missing, according to Apam.