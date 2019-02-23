23 February 2019

Nigeria: Allegations of Islamisation Wicked, Deceptive, Ungodly - Buhari

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

Ahead of the forthcoming elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that some unscrupulous Nigerians are again falsely and wickedly claiming that his administration has an agenda to impose Islam on Nigeria.

In a statement by his special adviser, Media, Femi Adesina, Buhari said the objective is clearly to stoke up religious division for political gains.

According to him, some of these same persons made these devious and fabricated claims ahead of the 2015 election saying they failed woefully.

"He said, "The president strongly affirms the oath he took before the Nigerian people to faithfully defend the Constitution of Nigeria. That Constitution guarantees freedom of worship for every Nigerian. It is this guarantee that enables all Nigerians to practise their faiths or religion without hindrance."

President Buhari further affirmed his commitment to freedom of religion and worship for all Nigerians, and that under no circumstance will any religion or faith be imposed on any Nigerian.

"It is dangerous, deceptive and ungodly to play politics with religion," he said.

