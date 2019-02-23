Nigeria: Lassa Fever - 355 Confirmed Cases in 7 Weeks - NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that from January 1st to February 17th, 2019, a total of 355 cases of Lassa fever have been confirmed in the country.

It also said that since the onset of the 2019 outbreak, there have been 75 confirmed deaths with case fatality ratio in confirmed cases as 21.1 per cent.

According to the centre's outbreak situation report (week 07), "25 new confirmed cases were reported, from Edo, 6; Ondo, 2; Ebonyi, 1; Plateau, 2; Taraba, 4; Bauchi, 8; Kogi, 1 and Kebbi, 1. Six new deaths in Ondo, 3; Bauchi 2 and Kogi, 1.

"From January 1st to February 17th 2019, a total of 1139 suspected cases have been reported from 19 states and FCT. Of these, 355 were confirmed positive, three probable and 781 negative (not a case). However, 1168 suspected cases have been reported from 30 states and FCT."

According to the report, 20 states; Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Plateau, Taraba, FCT, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Kwara, Benue, Rivers, Kogi, Enugu, Imo, Delta, Oyo and Kebbi have recorded at least one confirmed case across 57 Local Government Areas.

The report further informed that in week 07, one new healthcare worker was affected in Edo State, adding that a total of 13 healthcare workers have been affected since the onset of the outbreak in seven states; Edo, 5; Ondo, 3; Ebonyi, 1; Enugu, 1; Rivers, 1; Bauchi, 1 and Benue, 1 with one death in Enugu.

"88 patients are currently being managed at various treatment centres across the country.

"A total of 3872 contacts have been identified from 18 states. Of these, 2600 (67.1 per cent) are currently being followed up, 1227 (31.7 per cent) have completed 21 days follow up, while four (0.1 per cent) were lost to follow up, 63 (1.6 per cent) symptomatic contacts have been identified, of which 41 (1.1 per cent) have tested positive," the report explained.