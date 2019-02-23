Nigeria: Ailing Actor, Baba Suwe, Admitted Into Hospital

Ailing Yoruba actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly called 'Baba Suwe" was on Friday admitted at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Idi Araba, Lagos State over an unknown ailment.

The Theater Arts and Motions Pictures Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) secured the admission.

The actor at the time of filing this report was placed in the private ward of the hospital and is being attended to by medical personnel.

The national president of the association, Bolaji Amusan, known as 'Mr Latin' had earlier in the day, in the company of others arrived the private residence of Baba Suwe in Ikorodu town, Lagos at about 12 pm, to take him to the hospital.

The decision was reached after the association contacted the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, to assist the body tackle the health challenges of their colleague.

A directive was reportedly given to the management of the hospital by the minister to assist the actor.

Mr Amusan told PREMIUM TIMES the body was happy with the minister, as well as the conduct of the Chief Medical Director and staffers of the hospital, who gave required attention to the actor.

The association also thanked the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for his financial support, as well as another actor, Muyiwa Adegoke (aka Londoner) "for his efforts".

'We are appreciative of the Hon. Minister's 'quickest' response and wish to equally say a big thank you to the Federal Government of Nigeria for giving the association a listening ear, and the kindest gesture of the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, also to the ace actor, Muyiwa Adegoke," he said.